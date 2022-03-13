Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE CPNG opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. Coupang has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.44.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,483,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,750,807.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $2,938,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Coupang by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coupang by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,060,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after buying an additional 305,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

