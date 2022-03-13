Courier Capital LLC Has $22.87 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.90% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,435,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. 561,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $50.27.

