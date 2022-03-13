Courier Capital LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $123.96. 4,117,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.