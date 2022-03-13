Courier Capital LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $120.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.50. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

