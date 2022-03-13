Courier Capital LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 228,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 252,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.12 during midday trading on Friday. 730,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

