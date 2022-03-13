Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 165.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. 4,762,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $163.87. The stock has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.41 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

