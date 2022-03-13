Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,787,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,408. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

