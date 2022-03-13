Courier Capital LLC Sells 5,881 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.73. 24,948,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

