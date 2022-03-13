CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CVU opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.77. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
