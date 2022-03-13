Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($15.87) to €14.70 ($15.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 469,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,914. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

