Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.53 ($84.28).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock opened at €53.88 ($58.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is €64.27 and its 200 day moving average is €63.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($79.22).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.