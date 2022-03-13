Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

