Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,070 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 730,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,515. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $21.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50.

