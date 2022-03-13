Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.5% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.73. 24,948,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average is $217.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

