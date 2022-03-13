Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.5% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.73. 24,948,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,718,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.98 and its 200-day moving average is $217.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

