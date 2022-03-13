Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,264. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.