Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $15.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after buying an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after buying an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,868,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.