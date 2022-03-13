Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.17. The firm has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

