Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 598.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,457 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 115.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 49,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSVM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,208. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73.

