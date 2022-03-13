Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CRECU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRECU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000.

Get Crescera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CRECU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,408. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.