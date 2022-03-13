Critical Comparison: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) versus Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 22.22% 31.34% 11.24% Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verisk Analytics and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 2 4 0 2.43 Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $222.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 9.79 $666.20 million $4.08 44.62 Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.73 $26.99 million $0.93 4.76

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Scienjoy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Scienjoy (Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

