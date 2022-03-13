Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACW opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

