Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in News by 642.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,013,000 after buying an additional 3,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in News by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after buying an additional 1,963,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after buying an additional 1,055,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,606,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 892,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,141,000 after purchasing an additional 514,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Company Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.