Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

