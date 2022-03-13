Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.19 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

