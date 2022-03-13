Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $444,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 303,744 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

