Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 27.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CMC Materials by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 462,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 14.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCMP opened at $180.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

