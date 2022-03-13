Crown Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Crown has a market capitalization of $989,708.43 and $1,774.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,891.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.44 or 0.00746780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00200837 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00025940 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,228,136 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

