Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 3,298 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Jerrell Shelton sold 287 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $18,700.92.

CYRX opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cryoport by 34.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 5.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Cryoport by 14.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

