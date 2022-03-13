Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Mark W. Sawicki Sells 1,410 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

