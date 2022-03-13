Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits Market Capitalization of $87,096.49

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $87,096.49 and $563.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 87.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.