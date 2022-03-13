Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 180,744 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,223,636.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 618,135 shares of company stock worth $4,125,365. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Radius Health stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.93. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

