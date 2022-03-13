Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 5,146 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 5,146.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TASK. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,869,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,446,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,750,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TASK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $32.48 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

