Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,505,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after acquiring an additional 230,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,303 shares of company stock worth $30,193,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

