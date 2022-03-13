Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $342,000 in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

