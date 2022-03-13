Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

