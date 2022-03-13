Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hub Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Susquehanna lowered Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.