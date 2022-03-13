Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 264,839 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $33,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Plains GP by 131.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Plains GP by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGP. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

