Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

