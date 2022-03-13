Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.51.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
