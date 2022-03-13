Cutler Group LP Takes $893,000 Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $123,219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at about $12,358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 16,572,600.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 497,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 447,243 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 406,174 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

WFRD stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

