CX Institutional Purchases 10,562 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,274. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07.

