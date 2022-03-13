CX Institutional Sells 186 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $6,588,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

