DA Davidson Weighs in on Core Scientific Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97.

CORZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Core Scientific stock opened at 7.46 on Friday. Core Scientific has a one year low of 5.82 and a one year high of 14.98.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

