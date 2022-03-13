Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

DAKT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 335,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $189.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.65. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Daktronics by 94.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.