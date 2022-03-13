Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.
DAKT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 335,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $189.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.65. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.23.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
