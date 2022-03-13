Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Earnings Results

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.
Daktronics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. 335,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,443. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.
