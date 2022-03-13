Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Earnings Results

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.17%.

Daktronics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.17. 335,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,443. Daktronics has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 434.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 688,628 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 813,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 314,993 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1,303.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 309,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 287,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 79,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.