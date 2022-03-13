Dario Calogero Sells 50,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KLR stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLR shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

