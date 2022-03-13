Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
DBCCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 10,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,511. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decibel Cannabis (DBCCF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.