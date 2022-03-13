Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

DBCCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 10,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,511. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.