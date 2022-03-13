Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($1.11). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 1,052,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,676. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,596,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,861.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 109,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 76,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after buying an additional 102,664 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after buying an additional 3,202,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

