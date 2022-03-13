Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded up $11.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $405.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

