Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Down 3%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 44,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 174,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$52.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

