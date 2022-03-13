Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.93.

DELL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

